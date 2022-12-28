From Plasma To Poop - 8 Ways Your Body Can Be Used For Science

Here are 8 ways you can use your body for science if you're interested.

In the medical world, the study of the human body for health care and medical training is common. Blood donation and plasma donation are two well-known ways in which humans contribute to medical science for treatment and research. There are, however, a plethora of other methods that are little known in this world.

There are several odd but potentially helpful steps one can take if they want to help the scientific community and save some lives.

Two Months of "Bed Rest" for NASA

This may sound like a joke about a lazy person's dream job: Earning big money by staying in bed and watching TV. But this had really happened, and it was a project of NASA and two European space agencies. It was called the Artificial Gravity Bed Rest Study. Scientists sought 12 men and 12 women to spend two full months in bed in the fall at a German lab, plus an additional month there for preparation and recovery.

"Gift of life": Blood plasma

Due to the fact that several people worldwide rely on plasma protein therapy to treat uncommon, chronic disorders, plasma donation is a significant aspect of the medical world.

Sell or donate your poop

The United States and Canada are currently served by a network of stool donors called Human Microbes. For research or FMT (faecal microbiota transplants), this network looks for stool donors.

Surrogacy

In a surrogacy agreement, a surrogate mother conceives and gives birth to a child on behalf of another couple or individual.

Egg donation

A woman provides her eggs (or oocytes), which are used to help another woman conceive a baby, as a form of assisted reproduction.

Sperm, bone marrow, and organ donation

The human body can also be used for science through the donation of sperm, bone marrow, and organs for treatment and study.

In addition to these organ and tissue donations, one can support the medical community by taking part in clinical trials and psychological research.