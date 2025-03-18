From Failed UPSC Attempts To Being A Co-Founder: The Inspiring Story of Chai Sutta Bar's Anubhav Dubey

Anubhav Dubey, co-founder of Chai Sutta Bar, shared a motivational message on X, encouraging those who've never received awards or recognition. Mr Dubey reflected on his journey, from struggling to find direction while preparing for the UPSC exam to finding success through perseverance and determination. When his hopes of clearing the UPSC exams faded, he shared a business idea with his friend Anand Nayak, taking a bold leap of faith despite his fears

"Till the age of 25, I hadn't received a single award. I was a backbencher. Awards, certificates se mera door door tak koi lena dena nahi tha. When I started feeling that I might not clear my UPSC exam again, I talked to Anand, and we discussed our business idea," he wrote in the post.

Through perseverance and dedication, Mr Dubey transformed Chai Sutta Bar into a cherished tea chain, earning widespread love and recognition. Today, their office overflows with awards, a testament to his spirit.

"CSB received a lot of love, and as a result, we have received recognition and so many awards that our cabin is now full of them," he added.

See the post here:

He wrapped up his post with a heartfelt message for those facing challenges on their path to success.

"The moral of the story is: Just because you haven't received the recognition or awards doesn't mean you are not capable. Maybe you will get it from a different place. The only condition is that you don't stop trying,'' he concluded the post.

Netizens were deeply moved by his heartfelt message, flooding the comments section with appreciation and admiration for his inspiring words.

Chai Sutta Bar is a popular Indian tea chain founded in 2016 by Anubhav Dubey and Anand Nayak. Rahul Patidar later joined the company. The chain is known for its unique tea flavours and cosy ambience and has grown rapidly across India.