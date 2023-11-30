'Bro, Chill': Chai Company Founder Gets Trolled For His Motivational Post On X

Mr Dubey has opened over 500 outlets across the globe.

Anubhav Dubey, co-founder of 'Chai Sutta Bar' was recently trolled for his motivational post on X, formerly Twitter. Mr Dubey shared a picture from their meeting and wrote, "We are not looking for office employees working 9 to 5. No, not at all. We are making f**king Army here."

Mr Dubey's motivational post soon went viral, but not for the reasons he imagined.

We are not looking for office employees working 9 to 5.

No, not at all.

We are making f**king Army here. pic.twitter.com/MGBeb9Mk0J — Anubhav Dubey (@tbhAnubhav) November 27, 2023

Since being posted, it has amassed over 714,300 views on X and an array of hilarious comments. A user wrote, "Using cuss words to look cool doesn't make you cool. Selling chai is not a big deal."

Another user wrote, "Chai bechne ke liye kyo army banani hai bhai aapko? (Why do you need an army for selling tea?"

The third user commented, "Ab kya border pe chai bechega kya (Now, do we sell chai on the border?"

"Anubhav bhai, I would like to join the Army. Fight with you in the arena," wrote the fourth user.

"You need a PR agent urgently," the fifth user commented.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old co-founder has made his startup a multi-crore business in a short span, according to his LinkedIn profile. He has opened over 500 outlets across the globe.



