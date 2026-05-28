Fresh iPhone 18 Pro Leaks Reveal Stunning 'Dark Cherry' And 'Sky Blue' Colours Before Launch

Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro lineup may bring fresh colours and subtle design refinements, according to leaks surfacing ahead of the expected September launch. Images circulating on social media show MagSafe-compatible cases believed to be for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, offering a glimpse at the rumoured colour options and overall design direction. A hands-on video accompanying the leaks suggests Apple could stick closely to the design language introduced with the iPhone 17 Pro series while adding a new set of premium finishes.

One noticeable trend appears to be Apple's continued move away from traditional black finishes for its Pro iPhones. After the iPhone 17 Pro series launched without a standard black variant, the iPhone 18 Pro lineup is also expected to focus on more distinctive, generation-specific colours aimed at making each release stand out. These reports follow earlier leaks from Chinese social media platforms that showed camera cover components from third-party suppliers, further hinting at Apple's planned colour palette for the Pro models.

However, the original source of the images is currently unknown.

New Colour Lineup Details

The standout addition appears to be a deep wine-red shade called "Dark Cherry", which is tipped to become the signature colour for the Pro lineup this year. The other leaked colours include Light Blue (or Sky Blue), Dark Gray, and Silver, although the Silver variant was not visible in the leaked case images.

Dark Cherry : Described as a premium, sophisticated blend of burgundy, deep purple, and coffee with a wine-red undertone, it replaces the previous generation's Cosmic Orange.

: Described as a premium, sophisticated blend of burgundy, deep purple, and coffee with a wine-red undertone, it replaces the previous generation's Cosmic Orange. Light Blue / Sky Blue : A refreshing, semi-saturated colour option reminiscent of the classic Sierra Blue from older generations.

: A refreshing, semi-saturated colour option reminiscent of the classic Sierra Blue from older generations. Dark Gray : A very deep, near-black finish. Multiple leaks confirm that Apple will skip a traditional, true Black option for the second consecutive year.

: A very deep, near-black finish. Multiple leaks confirm that Apple will skip a traditional, true Black option for the second consecutive year. Silver: The classic, minimal premium metallic finish remains standard.

Design and Finish Changes

Beyond the cosmetic changes, the iPhone 18 Pro series is rumoured to pack major hardware upgrades. Dummy units and case renders suggest the phones may feature a smaller Dynamic Island and taller displays, with the Pro Max model reportedly approaching a 7-inch screen size.

Some reports suggest the phones could run on Apple's new A20 Pro chip built on a 2nm process, alongside a next-generation C2 modem with improved satellite connectivity. Camera improvements may include a variable aperture primary sensor and upgraded telephoto performance.

While the images line up with earlier supply-chain reports, some tipsters have questioned the authenticity of a few photos and warned that not all sources behind the leaks are fully verified. Industry observers caution that early-stage components often aren't final. Manufacturers regularly tweak designs, specs, and materials between prototype and mass production. That means key details like dimensions, features, or performance could still shift before the expected September launch.