Former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt Dies At 36

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt had been inactive over the last several months.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Bray Wyatt died Thursday at the age of 36, the chief content officer of the company Paul "Triple H" Levesque announced on social media.

Paul Levesque posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) a few hours ago: "Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life, Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family, and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time."

According to ESPN, Mr Wyatt, whose real name was Windham Rotunda, had been inactive over the past several months in WWE while dealing with an undisclosed health issue. He had been with WWE since 2009, save for just over a year in 2021 and 2022, when he was surprisingly released. Rotunda returned to WWE last September with much fanfare and a mysterious storyline, including cryptic vignettes, which helped boost television ratings.

According to TMZ, Mr Wyatt was a three-time world champion in WWE, including the WWE Championship once and the Universal Championship twice. He took a brief hiatus from August 2018 to April 2019 and returned with a new character, a mix of Bray Wyatt and his other side, The Fiend.

Mr Wyatt came from a long line of wrestlers. His father was Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda. His grandfather was Blackjack Mulligan, and his uncles were Barry and Kendall Windham, according to the news outlet.