WWE Wrestler Bray Wyatt Died During Nap, Fiancee Found Him 'Turning Blue': Report

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Bray Wyatt, whose real name was Windham Rotunda, died on Thursday from a heart attack at the age of 36. According to a report by TMZ, the wrestler was taking a nap at the time and his fiancee Jojo Offerman, became worried when she heard his alarm going off about an hour later without stopping.

The media outlet said that Mr Wyatt was found in his bed, not breathing, and turning blue. His girlfriend called 911, as her mother attempted CPR, but he was later declared dead at the hospital.

The tragic incident took place months after the wrestler had Covid-19 and developed heart complications from it. Bray Wyatt had experienced a series of heart complications. The doctor recommended that he keep a heart defibrillator with him.

While it's unclear if it would have saved Mr Wyatt's life, the defibrillator was not on him when he died and it was later found inside his vehicle in the driveway, the TMZ reported.

The media outlet said a week before he died, Mr Wyatt had been hospitalised for a heart issue. He also met the doctors the morning he died, in which they recommended he continue to wear the external heart defibrillator.

The news of Bray Wyatt was announced on Twitter by the chief content officer of the company Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

Paul Levesque posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) a few hours ago: "Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life, Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family, and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time."

According to TMZ, Mr. Wyatt was a three-time world champion in WWE, including the WWE Championship once and the Universal Championship twice. He took a brief break from August 2018 to April 2019 and returned with a new character, The Fiend.