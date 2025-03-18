"Focus On...": Google Techie Reveals Topics Asked In Screening Round

A Google software engineer based in Hyderabad, who also participates in job interviews as part of her community contribution, recently shared valuable tips and strategies to help candidates prepare for their interviews with the tech giant.

Anu Sharma wrote on X, "These topics are asked in Google screening round! I got rejected here twice because most eliminations happen at this stage, so clearing it should be your priority."

In her tweet, she asked candidates to focus on the following topics:

Arrays: Sliding window, two pointers, binary search, sorting, greedy algorithms

Strings: Palindromes, pattern matching

Stacks and queues: Next greater/smaller element, BFS, flood fill

Trees: Binary trees, BSTs, traversals

Graphs: DFS, BFS, Dijkstra's, MST (Prim's/Kruskal's), DSU

Heaps: Min/max heap, Kth smallest/largest element

Recursion and backtracking (very very important): Permutations and combinations

She concluded her post by adding, "Don't waste time on topics like segment trees and tries, as they are rarely asked in this round. Instead, practice time and space complexities for the data structures and algorithms you use," Sharma added.

Earlier, a Seattle-based software engineer at Google shared his game-changing approach to acing coding interviews. In his post, the techie revealed that the most valuable resource in a coding interview is not a book, tutorial, or online course, but rather the interviewer.

"The best resource to crack any coding interview: The interviewer. Most candidates see interviewers as judges waiting to fail them. But the truth? They're actually your best resource during the interview," he wrote in his post.



