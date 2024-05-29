Fashion Designer Vera Wang, 74, Proves Age Is Just A Number

In the photos, Vera Wang is relaxing by the pool in a white monokini.

Fashion designer Vera Wang, 74, is making all the right noises on social media. The American icon's latest poolside pictures have made everyone stop and stare at her in admiration.

In the photos, Ms Wang is relaxing by the pool in a white monokini. She has kept her poker-straight hair open. The sunglasses and white flip-flops have elevated the overall glam. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “My SLIM AARONS moment …Happy Summer.”

Ms Wang's Saturday night party pictures have spread like wildfire on Instagram. Be it her shimmery outfit or the heels, Ms Wang looked spectacular. People, on social media, have given a 10/10 to her weekend glam. Is it just us or do you too think that she has stopped ageing?

At the Lemonda Media's Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus podcast on May 22, Vera Wang made it clear that she would not embrace her grey hair anytime soon. “I dye my hair, I'm (about to be) 75. I would look like a bad skunk,” she confessed, as quoted by People.

Ms Wang, who is one of the biggest names in the world of fashion, opened up about her connection with the industry. In an interview with BBC 100 Women, she said, “I've been in fashion since I was 19 years old. Not in front of the camera, behind it. I never thought about youth, probably because I work with the most beautiful women in the world on a daily basis. And because of that I envision them as my muses, and maybe it's a way of dealing with ageing that is productive.”