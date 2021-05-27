All About Ariana Grande's Stunning Vera Wang Wedding Dress

So pretty, Ariana Grande. (Image courtesy: verawanggang )

Pop queen Ariana Grande turned heads at her wedding by walking the aisle in a stunning ivory-column dress by Vera Wang, one of the most beloved wedding dress designers who many Hollywood celebs have turned to for their big day. Ariana married real estate agent Dalton Gomez in an intimate wedding ceremony on May 15 in their Montecito home in California. For Ariana Grande's wedding, Vera Wang designed a customized piece - a strapless lily-white silk gown with a corseted top and a split in the back of the dress. Ariana's gorgeous wedding look, which was inspired by the iconic Audrey Hepburn's look in the 1957 film Funny Face, was styled by Mimi Cuttrell, Hollywood's favourite stylist preferred by the Hadid sisters, Priyanka Chopra, Ava Max, Normani and many other A-listers. Mimi Cuttrell paired Ariana Grande's wedding outfit with pearl and diamond earrings by Lorraine Schwartz and a shoulder-length veil, which looked more beautiful with a satin bow.

Dalton Gomez looked dashing in a black suit from the shelves of Tom Ford.

Sharing pictures of beautiful bride Ariana Grande from her wedding day, Vera Wang, who has worked with the singer in the past too, wrote: "Ariana Grande, to a truly magical muse, what an incredible journey this has been for all of us at Vera Wang. A joy and an honor! Wishing you and Dalton a lifetime of happiness."



Ariana Grande took the Internet by storm on Wednesday by sharing pictures from her intimate wedding. "5.15.2021," she announced her wedding date in the caption with a heart icon. Check out the dreamy pictures from Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's wedding here:

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez started dating last year and they made it official with an appearance together in Ariana's song Stuck With U.