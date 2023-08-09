Famous Harry Potter Steam Train 'Hogwarts Express' Allowed To Resume Service In UK

This train service is featured in several Harry Potter movies.

A train service prominently featured in multiple Harry Potter movies has been granted a temporary exemption from a safety regulation, allowing it to resume operations, according to the BBC.

The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has announced that the Jacobite train, often dubbed the Hogwarts Express, has been granted permission to operate until the end of November. The service had been suspended due to safety concerns identified during an inspection, which posed a risk to passengers. However, following the implementation of improved safety measures, the ORR has authorized the resumption of the service, according to the news portal.

Operated by West Coast Railways, the Hogwarts Express runs along the route connecting Mallaig and Fort William, traversing the iconic Glenfinnan Viaduct, situated in the picturesque Scottish Highlands.

"Following an inspection of West Coast Railway Company Limited's (WCRCL) proposed safety arrangements for the Jacobite service on August 8, ORR has granted it a new exemption certificate, which will allow the Jacobite to recommence operation," the Office of Rail and Road said in a statement.

"This exemption certificate is required for all train operators who want to use hinged door carriages without central door locking fitted."

"WCRCL's exemption certificate is granted for a timebound period from August 8 to November 30 to enable it to honour its bookings and reflect the interests of its employees while its claim for judicial review is determined."