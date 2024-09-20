EY Employee Dies From 'Overworking': Some Tips To Avoid Work Stress

Start by recognising the signs of stress and identifying what causes it.

The tragic death of a 26-year-old Ernst and Young India consultant has once again led to growing concerns about work culture and job-related stress. Anna Sebastian Perayil, who joined the firm in March, died in July allegedly due to the overwhelming pressures of her job. In a letter to the company's chairman, Rajiv Memani, Anna's mother blamed the company's gruelling work culture for her daughter's death, describing how she had to work on Sundays, with back-to-back deadlines and no time to rest.

Work stress is a huge issue in the professional world, but there are ways to manage it and protect your mental and physical well-being.

According to the mental health charity organisation MIND, here are some key strategies:

Start by recognising the signs of stress and identifying what causes it. Awareness is key.

A wellness action plan can help you map out what causes you stress and how to manage it. Discuss your findings

with your employer to see if any adjustments can be made to help you cope better at work.

Not all stress management techniques work for everyone, so take the time to find methods that suit you. Taking regular breaks, breathing exercises or time management strategies are some tools to use when stress builds up.

Focusing on the present moment through mindfulness can help you manage stress more effectively. It allows you to stay calm and clear-headed in the face of pressure.

Physical health can have a significant impact on mental wellbeing. Make sure you are eating nutritious meals, staying active (even if it's a short walk), and getting enough sleep. Prioritising self-care can help you feel more resilient to stress.

If your workload feels unmanageable, talk to your manager about setting realistic targets. Balancing your time better and rewarding yourself for achievements can also reduce stress.

Taking short breaks, leaving work at the office, and nurturing relationships outside your job can help create a clearer divide between work and personal life, reducing stress. Simple habits like tidying your workspace at the end of the day can also help you mentally switch off.

Many workplaces offer Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs) or other support systems. If you feel unsupported, reach out to a manager, human resources, or a colleague for guidance. Building strong relationships with your co-workers can also make your work environment feel more supportive.

A report by the University of Rochester Medical Centre sheds more light on managing work-related stress. These include:

Reality check: Assessing if you are imagining worst-case scenarios unnecessarily.

Time management: Organising tasks to avoid overwhelming workloads.

Setting realistic goals: Avoid overcommitting.

Healthy habits: A balanced diet and regular exercise can reduce stress levels.

Communication: Talking to friends or family for support.

If work stress is overwhelming, consider reaching out to a therapist or mental health professional for support.