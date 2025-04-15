"Tired Of 9-5": Man Plans To Retire At 42 With Rs 2.5 Crore Savings, Asks Reddit For Advice

A 42-year-old Indian man's Reddit post has gone viral after he shared his candid desire to retire early. With no dependents, debt, or financial worries, and Rs 2.5 crore invested in fixed deposits, he expressed feeling empty and unfulfilled from within, sparking a buzz among netizens who are intrigued by his introspection. The Reddit user shared his struggles with burnout and chronic fatigue, despite having a financially secure life.

"42M, never married, no dependents, parents passed away long ago. No plans of ever getting married. Current net worth 2.5 crores INR (all in FDs). Do not own a house or a car. No debt. Had a brief stint in the US, which will give me around 1000 USD post-tax per month once I turn 62," he wrote in a post on Reddit.

He added, "I am completely exhausted and tired of this 9 to 5 and have developed some kind of chronic fatigue. Always stressed and always thinking of deadlines at work. Developed health problems and pretty much hate everything."

See the post here:

The man revealed that his monthly expenses are Rs 50,000 and asked if it's the right time for him to retire. He also clarified that he's not from the tech industry, where job switching is relatively easier.

His query sparked a lively discussion on social media, with users offering various suggestions for his plans and potential next steps beyond his current job. Many warned that the initial excitement of retirement can wear off, leading to boredom and dissatisfaction without structure and purpose. Some suggested taking a sabbatical or short break instead, to rest, travel, and reflect on future options.

One user wrote, "Take sabbatical and figure out. I did this mistake of quitting 2.5 years ago. Believe me, you'll enjoy this retirement for a few months and then "khaali dimaag shaitaan ka Ghar" wala scene hoga. Don't quit unless you find something you enjoy doing and can spend time in it. Being in a routine is very important dude. I realised it when I had all the time in the world and nothing to do. It just messes up your brain."

Another commented, "Why not take a job with lower pay, or work as free lance if you can, if you quit work all together, you will have to optimise your time accordingly. You're alone, and with ample amount of time, what are you going to do, think about that. "

A third user said, "If there is fatigue, won't a sabbatical and travelling and relaxing prove a better option. After that, once you go back to work and still hate it you can retire. I think you have money and a stable source for later, but it is still a few years down the line. Plus, having a house if you plan for pets becomes a little necessary."