Employee Alleges Boss Asked Them To Work On Day Of Surgery, Says "I Feel Stuck And Miserable"

An employee's Reddit post about allegedly being asked by the manager to attend work on the same day they underwent emergency surgery has sparked debate about workplace expectations. "Haven't taken a day off in a year. Needed emergency surgery, boss asked me to work right after (day of)," the worker posted in the r/jobs forum. The employee, who handles marketing for celebrities, said that they took the job last year despite knowing the industry is demanding and low-paying. They further noted that their resume already had gaps due to their spouse's relocation and a previous cancer diagnosis, so they were determined to stick it out.

"I haven't taken any full day off. I've travelled and worked every time. I work on weekends, mornings, nights, basically on call, in marketing for celebrities. I make about $13/hr after taxes," the employee wrote.

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See the post here:

They claimed that they faced an unplanned medical issue that required urgent surgery. According to the post, their boss still asked to join a meeting on the day of the operation. And the employee did, but now the boss is being extremely demanding.

"I feel stuck, miserable, and like I'm constantly bending over backwards for behaviour that feels abusive, just to be respected on my resume," he wrote, questioning whether to push through for another year.

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Social media reactions

The post resonated with others sharing similar experiences, including cases where managers asked staff to "work from bed" after surgery or demanded full hours right before a planned tumour removal.

"Honey, you need to tell your boss to F off and find a better-paying job. People at Dollar General make more than you," one user wrote in the comment section.

"If your boss dictates when and how you do your work, you're not an independent contractor. He is misclassifying you when you should be an employee, and you can open a case against him," one user suggested.

"Your health is everything. You lose your health, you lose it all. Demand time off. If refused, go to HR and tell them you need short-term disability to recover. Get your surgeon to write a letter certifying this. Then start looking for another job while you recover your health," a third user noted.