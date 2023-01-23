Elon Musk Meets And Hugs YouTuber Who Camped Outside Twitter Office For Over Two Months

The event appeared to have taken place at Twitter's San Francisco office.

After camping in front of Twitter and SpaceX offices for more than two months, YouTuber Fidias Panayiotou finally fulfilled his dream of hugging Elon Musk. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Mr Fidias shared a photo of himself hugging the billionaire. The event appeared to have taken place at Twitter's San Francisco office.

"We are definitely living in a simulation @elonmusk ! Happy National Hugging Day everyone," Mr Fidias wrote in the caption of the post.

Take a look below:

We are definitely living in a simulation @elonmusk ! Happy National Hugging Day everyone pic.twitter.com/uVzxTwHrDJ — Fidias (@Fidias0) January 21, 2023

Since being shared, Mr Fidias' post has garnered more than 128,000 likes and over 25 million views. In the comment section, one user wrote, "You should thank to that kid in Qatar worldcup final he did good job convincing @elonmusk to meet you! Finally." To this, Mr Musk responded, "True".

"Wow. You are the definition of determination," wrote another Twitter user. "This is epic," said third.

Notably, Mr Fidias camped outside Twitter headquarters for two months and chronicled his journey on YouTube for the public to see. He even dressed up as a blue bird and stood outside the social media platform's office with a placard that read "Hug me Elon". But amid Twitter's chaotic takeover, it was no surprise that much of Mr Fidias' efforts bore no fruit.

However, as the YouTuber was nearly ready to call it quits, something remarkable happened. Elon Musk visited a FIFA World Cup match in Qatar, where he interacted with a group of young boys who personally asked the Tesla and SpaceX CEO if could hug Mr Fidias.

Mr Musk even addressed this topic on Twitter and noted that the only thing the kids really requested was that he hugs the YouTuber. "The kids I talked to just had one request, which was to hug this guy who keeps trying to hug me in SF. I checked to see if they were sure about that and they were, so I will," Mr Musk wrote.

And with that, the YouTuber, who was just about ready to give up, secured Mr Musk's permission. On National Hugging Day, which is celebrated on January 21, he got a hug from the Twitter boss.