YouTuber Who Was On A Mission To Hug Elon Musk Will Be Finally Able To Fulfill His Dream

Fidias claims that Mr Musk is his "favourite person in the whole world."

YouTuber Fidias Panayiotou has been camping in front of Elon Musk's Twitter and SpaceX offices in the United States for more than two months in an effort to get a hug from the billionaire. Recently, he even dressed up as a blue bird with a placard that read "Hug me Elon" outside the office to get attention of the Twitter boss, but was unsuccessful in his attempt. His Twitter bio also reads, "On a mission to hug the ceo of Twitter." However, his dream will soon come true as Mr Musk has finally agreed to hug his fan.

Mr Musk was recently spotted at the final match of the FIFA World Cup between Argentina and France. Many children present at the Lusail Stadium in Doha asked the billionaire to hug the YouTuber. In a video, a child can be seen telling the billionaire, "There's a famous YouTuber trying to hug you. His name is Fidias." Responding to the same, Twitter boss says, "What should I do about that? Do I hug him? Do you want me to hug this guy?" The children get excited and say, "Yes, hug him, hug him!"

The video was shared by none other than the YouTuber himself. The caption of Fidias' video reads, "dm (direct message) him to arrange to the hug". To his surprise, Mr Musk responded and said, "Will do it."

Will do it — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 23, 2022

In response to a tweet appreciating his kindness and humility, the billionaire said, "The kids I talked to just had one request, which was to hug this guy who keeps trying to hug me in SF. I checked to see if they were sure about that and they were, so I will."

The YouTuber could not contain his excitement and shared a video of the same on the microblogging. In the video, he mentions that he had almost given up but saw Mr Musk's tweet later and it boosted his spirits. "I was planning to go back to my family for Christmas and I wasn't sure if I would come back. And I saw this tweet, now, oh my god, I am so happy," he says.

Also Read: Elon Musk's "Crazy Stalker" Who Followed His 2-Year-Old Son Reveals Himself As Uber Eats Driver

Fidias claimed in a video shared on Twitter on October 8 that he had spent the previous year filming a video in which he hugged 99 famous people, and he desired that the 100th hug to be with his "favourite person in the whole world, Elon Musk." He performed a number of antics while camping outside the offices, including dressing as Spider Man and getting a crowd to form the letters "HUG FIDIAS" by standing in a line.

Fidias has more than a million subscribers on YouTube and often uploads videos doing stunts and pranks.