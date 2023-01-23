Artist Draws Iconic Bike Scene From 'Sholay', Dharmendra Shares Video

An artist paid a tribute to the movie through a sketch

'Sholay', one of the most iconic films in Bollywood, may be decades old, but it resonates with every age group even today. The saga of friendship and revenge, the iconic dialogues, songs and fight sequences are still fresh in the minds of viewers. The audiences also remember Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's camaraderie as Jai and Veeru, with many calling it the best example of onscreen friendship in Bollywood.

Recently, an artist paid a tribute to the movie by drawing a memorable scene featuring the two lead actors. The video was shared by veteran actor Dharmendra on Twitter on Saturday, and since then has gone viral. "Love you and salute to your pencil. A sincere friendship will always be remembered," he tweeted.

Watch the video here:

Love 💕 you and salute to your pencil ✏️🙏 A sincere friendship will always be remembered ☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️💝 pic.twitter.com/9pYonuJSUE — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) January 21, 2023

The video shows an artist drawing the iconic bike scene from the movie's song 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge' with a pencil. While Jai is seen riding the bike, Veeru is seen sitting on his shoulder while playing a mouth organ.

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 27,000 views, 2,344 likes and 170 retweets. Internet users became nostalgic seeing the sketch and poured love and heart emojis in the comment section to express their admiration.

One user wrote, "Long live Dharam ji ... the most handsome hero of Indian cinema ... no one compares to his good looks & macho image," while others shared pictures and videos from the cult classic movie. Another commented, "This picture is iconic. Long live our Dharam bhapaji and Amitabh ji. God bless them with great health and happiness." "This picture is iconic," posted a third. A fourth added, "Wow..so amazing art."

Featured Video Of The Day Republic Day Parade Full Dress Rehearsal At Delhi's Kartavya Path