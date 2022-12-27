Visitors Who Went To Meet Elon Musk Made To Wait For More Than An Hour At Twitter Headquarters: Report

The report claims Elon Musk sometimes watches YouTube videos during meetings.

Twitter's new boss Elon Musk often makes visitors to the platform's San Francisco headquarters wait for more than an hour to meet him and then sometimes watches YouTube videos during the meetings, The Washington Post reported.

The outlet revealed the details of day-to-day goings on at Twitter and took a closer look at everyday workings under the new "Chief Twit". It revealed that even though Mr Musk is in office, he still makes visitors coming to meet him wait for more than an hour to speak with him. It also suggested that visitors who come to meet the new Twitter boss are made to wait in the 10th-floor conference room at Twitter headquarters and are often told not to speak before Mr Musk does.

The Washington Post claimed that Elon Musk sometimes watches YouTube videos during meetings. A person close to the new boss also told the publication that the CEO was "uncovering and solving and programming all night" after taking over the social media firm in October.

Meanwhile, this comes amid a time when Mr Musk's leadership style has been repeatedly criticised. Immediately after taking over the platform, Mr Musk fired some of Twitter's top executives, including chief legal officer Vijay Gadde, CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal. He also converted some office space in the company's San Francisco headquarters into bedrooms, supposedly for tired staff members who are working under his new "hardcore" work ethic.

Notably, ever since the tech billionaire took over Twitter in October, he even fired about 50% of the staff, scraped a work-from-home policy and imposed long hours.

However, even amidst all this, the "Chief Twit" didn't seem to be worried. According to Indy100, he recently spoke about Twitter's financial situation, saying that the company is "not on the fast lane to bankruptcy anymore".