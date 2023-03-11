Elon Musk Is Planning To Build A Town In Texas For His Employees: Report

Elon Musk is planning to establish a town in Texas.

Elon Musk is planning to establish a town in Texas, United States, where his staff employed in various entities might live and work, as per a report in the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

According to the outlet, these organisations have acquired at least 3,500 acres close to Austin and are attempting to incorporate a town called Snailbrook, which is likely a reference to Mr Musk's tunnelling company's mascot, the Boring Company. County deeds and other land records are referenced in the report, along with emails from the city and county, firm internal correspondence, state licensing data and interviews with landowners and municipal and county officials.

The report claims that Mr Musk wants his staff at the primary manufacturing sites for his firms Tesla, Boring Company and SpaceX, all of which are located close to Austin, "to be able to live in new homes with below-market rents." More than 100 homes will reportedly be built as part of the Snailbrook project, along with neighbourhood amenities including a pool and a sports field.

Mr Musk and his employees have described the vision for the city as a "sort of Texas utopia along the Colorado River". "Mr Musk, his former girlfriend, who is the singer Grimes, Kanye West and Mr West's architectural designer discussed several times last year what a Musk town might look like, according to people familiar with the discussions. Those talks included broad ideas and some visual mock-ups, according to one of the people, but haven't resulted in concrete plans," the report stated.

Due to difficulties with California's Coronavirus-related restrictions, Mr Musk indicated in 2020 that Tesla's corporate headquarters and his residence would be moving from California to Texas. In Austin, Tesla also unveiled a brand-new Gigafactory production plant last year. It is to be noted SpaceX and Boring Company both have sites in Texas.

According to an advertisement for employees seen by WSJ, Boring Company employees could apply for a home last year, with rents starting at around $800 per month for a two- or three-bedroom. But if an employee leaves or is fired, he or she must vacate the house within 30 days, the report further says.