Elon Musk Asked Her To Have His Baby? Influencer Tiffany Fong Reacts To Wild Rumours

Tiffany Fong, an influencer, is addressing speculation about her alleged relationship with Elon Musk after The Wall Street Journal published an article claiming the SpaceX founder asked her about conceiving children despite them never meeting.

Fong took to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, April 15, to deny contributing to the WSJ article.

"For the record, I did not feed this story to WSJ (or any other outlet) and explicitly asked NOT to be included when I was contacted for comment. If you're waiting for me to comment publicly, it's not going to happen. THANKS!" she wrote.

For the record, I did not feed this story to WSJ (or any other outlet) and explicitly asked NOT to be included when I was contacted for comment. If you're waiting for me to comment publicly, it's not going to happen. THANKS! 🫶 — Tiffany Fong (@TiffanyFong_) April 17, 2025

This isn't the first time Fong has addressed rumors about her connection to Musk. In February, she responded to a Daily Mail article with the headline "Glamorous influencer forced to deny fake rumors she's carrying Elon Musk's baby too." She posted a screenshot of the article on her Instagram, adding commentary to explain her perspective.

"Insane that I need to announce I am NOT pregnant," Fong said, adding in her caption, "We live in a clown world."

The Wall Street Journal article has ignited a social media firestorm, prompting various reactions and discussions. However, Fong maintains that she played no part in the story and has no plans to further comment publicly.