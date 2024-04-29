Edelweiss' Radhika Gupta Praises Bengaluru's Open Spaces, Says The City 'Rocks'

Ms Gupta with her two-year-old son.

Radhika Gupta, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, regularly takes to social media to share financial tips and give a sneak peek into her life as an entrepreneur and a working mother. She recently took to Instagram and shared some snippets from her recent trip to Bengaluru. Ms Gupta was left impressed by the city, and said "Namma Bengaluru Rocks."

"A weekend with Baby Shark mixing work and park trips and snuggles," she wrote on Instagram.

Although Bengaluru is infamous for its traffic and hours-long traffic jams, Ms Gupta said that despite the city's problems, she loves the "huge open spaces" and the welcoming people. She added, "I know everyone whines about the traffic and now the warm weather... but I love the huge open spaces, the feeling of 'I'm going to do something big' in the air, and mostly the incredible warmth of the folks here. Lots of Shark Tank fans who were so kind to me and Remy through this whole trip." The Shark Tank India Season 3 judge also shared a few pictures alongside her two-year-old son.

Meanwhile, in February, Ms Gupta addressed the Harvard India Conference held by the Harvard Business School in Boston, US. She took to X (formerly Twitter) and said that it was "heartening" to see thousands of Indians attend the conference. The Edelweiss Mutual Funds CEO said that the presence of such a large number of Indians at an American campus was once a rarity and that it was "incredible" to see times change.

"My US trip concludes with delivering the closing keynote at the Harvard India Conference at HBS in a room packed with 1000 folks from around the country, all here to learn, explore and celebrate India. From a time when Indians were a rarity on American campuses, it feels incredible to see us come of age abroad," Ms Gupta wrote while sharing a series of images from the conference.

"When I came back to India in 2009 it was still an unconventional choice, but today more more folks studying abroad at the best institutions globally are now looking to come back home. This is so heartening. Cheers to a new India, rising and shining!" she added.