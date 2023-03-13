Donald Trump's 'Justice For All' Becomes No. 1 Song On iTunes, Overtakes Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers'

The song was released on March 3.

'Justice For All', a musical collaboration between former US President Donald Trump and the so-called J6 Prison Choir, reached the No.1 spot on the iTunes song chart on Saturday.

Mr Trump sang the duet with a group of men who were convicted after their participation in the deadly attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. The song was released on March 3, and since then it has taken over Miley Cyrus, whose song 'Flowers' previously held the top position on the cart, the Daily Beast reported.

The song, which is also available on streaming platforms like Spotify and YouTube, is an attempt at raising funds to support the families of Trump supporters in jail on charges related to the riots at the US Capitol. It includes the choir singing "The Star-Spangled Banner" from jail before it climaxes with prisoners chanting "USA! USA!"

The track also has the performance of the national anthem interrupted by clips of Mr Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. The former President recorded his part at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, while the inmates recorded their singing on a jailhouse phone.

According to Variety, even though the song has reached the top of the iTunes chart, it still does not necessarily herald an appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 as paid downloads now represent a minuscule fraction of the music market. At present, "Justice for All" also does not appear on Spotify's list of the 50 most streamed songs of the day in the US.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Justice Department said that Mr Trump can be sued by police and others injured in the riots by his supporters at the US Capitol. In a court filing, the officials stated that even though the President has absolute immunity for his official acts in office, he can be sued for acts judged clearly outside of his official duties.