UP Police's <i>'5 Taara'</i> Shoutout To Diljit Dosanjh For Praise Post

Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati India Tour is receiving a tremendous response from the public. After performing in Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow, the Punjab singer/actor has also confirmed the addition of a Mumbai show to his globally famous concert tour.

Performing in Lucknow on November 22, Diljit's show drew widespread attention, with several viral videos showcasing his interactions with the crowd. To manage the large influx of attendees and potential traffic disruptions, security measures in the city were significantly heightened. The Uttar Pradesh Police's meticulous arrangements earned praise from Diljit himself. He expressed gratitude on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "Baut Baut Shukriya, Sab Se Acha Arrangement UP Mai Mila, main fan ho gaya" (Thank you so much; Uttar Pradesh maintained the best arrangements.) I am a fan now. Very Respectful Host."

In response, the Uttar Pradesh Police shared a witty and heartwarming reply, referencing some of Diljit Dosanjh's hit tracks. The post read: "'Do You Know,' Diljit Dosanjh ji, after hearing your praise, the heart of UP Police became like '5 Taara.' Your show in Lucknow was a 'Born to Shine' moment, and now the whole city has become your 'lover.' Keep coming like this, with 'Proper Patola' vibes."

'Do You Know', @diljitdosanjh जी, आपकी तारीफ सुनकर यूपी पुलिस का दिल '5 Taara' जैसा हो गया?

लखनऊ में आपका शो 'Born to Shine' पल था, और अब पूरा शहर आपका 'lover' बन गया है।

हमेशा ऐसे ही आते रहिए, 'Proper Patola' vibes के साथ! 🙏🎶 pic.twitter.com/EenrA6bU93 — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) November 23, 2024

The next Dil-Luminati India Tour is in Pune, continuing with upcoming performances in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Indore, and Chandigarh. The tour will end in Guwahati on December 29.