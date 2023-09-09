''Delhi At Its Prettiest'': Ashneer Grover Takes A Late Evening Drive In Porsche Amid G20

The 18th G20 Summit is being held at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in New Delhi

Amid the mega G20 summit in New Delhi, former BharatPe CEO Ashneer Grover shared a video of his car drive on Friday evening to show how the national capital has been spruced up for the high-profile event. Notably, Delhi has undergone a striking transformation in the lead-up to the summit with extensive restoration, beautification, and enhancement efforts.

In the video, Mr. Grover, driving a green Porsche Cayman, shows a glimpse of clean roads, beautifully lit hotels, fountains, and landmarks of central Delhi. The video also shows empty Delhi roads amid high traffic security for the high-profile global summit.

“G20 - Late evening Porsche drives in Delhi! Kuchh time guzariye roads par (spend some time on roads). Delhi is at its prettiest!” he posted on Instagram.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, '''Pretty cars pretty roads. Dream of a car lover.'' Another commented, ''Views will stay same in Porsche or Maruti.''

A third added, ''Better late than never, it's our duty to maintain that beauty.''

Notably, the former Shark Tank India judge owns a fleet of swanky expensive cars including a green Porsche Cayman, an Audi A6, and a Mercedes Maybach S650.

The 18th G20 Summit is being held at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in New Delhi on September 9 and 10. The theme of this year's G20 Summit, which is taking place under India's presidency, is "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One Earth - One Family - One Future", which is drawn from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad.

Strict traffic curbs have been put in place to restrict the movement of vehicles in the area where the G20 summit venue and hotels for delegates are located.

Among the notable world leaders gracing the G20 Summit with their presence are U.S. President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol.