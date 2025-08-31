Common Medication Used To Treat Heart Attacks Might Kill Women, New Study Finds

A recent study found that beta blockers, medications that lower blood pressure and heart rate, might not be effective for a large part of the population. Beta blockers are used to treat conditions like hypertension, angina, arrhythmias, heart failure and migraines, and are often prescribed to patients who've had a heart attack to prevent future attacks.

Shockingly, the study published in the European Heart Journal revealed that women who were treated with beta-blockers after a heart attack and had slight heart damage were prone to getting another heart attack.

There was also a high risk of hospitalisation among women for heart failure. They are nearly three times more likely to die compared to women not given the drug.

The study was basically a sub-analysis of a large clinical trial called REBOOT (Treatment with Beta-Blockers after Myocardial Infarction without Reduced Ejection Fraction), which studied over 8,000 men and women treated for heart attacks at 109 hospitals in Spain and Italy for nearly four years. It was also published on Saturday in The New England Journal of Medicine and presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress.

"These findings will reshape all international clinical guidelines on the use of beta-blockers in men and women and should spark a long-needed, sex-specific approach to treatment for cardiovascular disease," senior study author Dr Valentin Fuster, president of Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital in New York City and general director of the National Center for Cardiovascular Investigation in Madrid, said as quoted in the report.

"This was especially true for women receiving high doses of beta-blockers," lead study author Dr Borja Ibanez, scientific director for Madrid's National Center for Cardiovascular Investigation said as quoted by CNN.

"The total number of women in the clinical trial was the largest ever included in a study testing beta-blockers after myocardial infarction (heart attack), so this is a significant finding," said Ibanez, who is also a cardiologist at Madrid's Jimenez Diaz Foundation University Hospital.

Beta blockers help slow down the heart rate, reduce the force of heart contractions and lower blood pressure. This reduces the heart's workload and oxygen demand. They can help prevent subsequent heart attacks and improve cardiac function during recovery.

As per the report by CNN, the findings only applied to women with a left ventricular ejection fraction above 50 per cent, which is considered normal function.

Dr Andrew Freeman, director of cardiovascular prevention and wellness at National Jewish Health in Denver, said that the drug can have unpleasant side effects.

"The drugs can lead to low blood pressure, low heart rate, erectile dysfunction, fatigue and mood swings," said Freeman, who was not involved in the research. "Anytime we use these drugs, we always have to balance risk versus benefit."

Why do beta-blockers harm women more than men?

"That's actually not surprising," Freeman said.

"Gender has a lot to do with how people respond to medication. In many cases, women have smaller hearts. They're more sensitive to blood pressure medications. Some of that may have to do with size, and some may have to do with other factors we have yet to fully understand."

The report also mentioned that early research on the heart focused majorly on men. And how do heart diseases affect women wasn't studied well.