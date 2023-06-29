Comedian Pete Davidson Checks Into Rehab After Struggling With Borderline Personality Disorder

Pete Davidson was in the news recently after being charged with reckless driving.

Actor and comedian Pete Davidson is seeking treatment at a Pennsylvania rehab facility, according to People Magazine, which also reported that "he should be getting out soon". The 29-year-old is said to be receiving therapy related to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and his recent diagnosis of borderline personality disorder. The outlet said he checked himself into the treatment centre voluntarily. Mr Davidson was spotted with reality television star Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala in May, nine months after their separation.

"Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues. His friends and family have been supportive during this time," a source close to Mr Davidson told People Magazine.

The comedian has long been open about his struggles with mental health.

In 2018, he revealed he had been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder after battling depression and anxiety for years. Mr Davidson had entered a rehabilitation centre in December 2016 after experiencing mental breakdowns.

"This whole year has been a f***ing nightmare. This has been the worst year of my life, getting diagnosed with this and trying to figure out how to learn with this and live with this," Mr Davidson had said on a podcast with Marc Maron in 2017.

Mr Davidson was in the news recently after being charged with reckless driving after smashing his car into a Beverly Hills home.

Hr was behind the wheel of a Mercedes "driving at a high rate of speed" when he lost control of the car and jumped a curb. He ran down a fire hydrant and skidded across the front lawn before slamming into the corner of the house, according to the police. Mr Davidson's girlfriend Chase Sui was also in the car with him.