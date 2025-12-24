Christmas 2025: Why Is Christmas Celebrated On December 25? All You Need To Know

Christmas 2025: The most wonderful time of the year is here with Christmas set to be celebrated on Thursday (December 25) across the globe. With a rich history spanning centuries, Christmas is rooted in diverse cultural and religious traditions. While the day is now synonymous with the birth of Jesus, the holiday's origins remain complex. The Bible provides no specific date for the Nativity, leading early Christian communities to observe the occasion on various days, including January 6 and March 25. Over time, these diverse traditions merged into the universal December holiday recognised today.

While the exact origins remain debated, some accounts trace the celebration of Christmas to the second century CE in the Greco-Roman world. A key development occurred in 336 CE when, under Emperor Constantine, the Roman church officially adopted December 25 as the date for Christmas.

The choice of date can also be attributed to a leading theory, which claims that December 25 coincided with the Roman festival of Saturnalia, which honoured Saturn, the god of agriculture, thereby facilitating the transition of people from pagan festivities to the Christian celebration of the birth of Jesus.

As the celebrations spread around the world, Christmas started incorporating elements from various cultures to become the global phenomenon it is today. Jesus's birth in Bethlehem, as narrated in the Bible, inspired traditions such as Nativity scenes, Christmas carols, and the exchange of gifts, which are seen as a reflection of the magi presenting gifts to the infant Jesus.

Medieval Europe transformed Christmas into a major festive season. Celebrations were extensive that included elaborate feasts, theatrical performances, and community gatherings. The Yule log, a symbol originating from ancient pagan winter solstice rituals, was absorbed into these Christmas traditions, representing warmth and the return of light during the darkest time of the year.

The Industrial Revolution and the subsequent rise of capitalism provided the bling and jazz that are associated with Christmas. The popularisation of Christmas trees, a tradition originating in Germany, gained widespread acceptance during the 19th century.

Amidst the festive decorations and twinkling lights, one of the most cherished traditions is the lighting of candles. In England, the tradition of burning candles at Christmas is known as "Advent crowns". Many Anglican families burn special Advent candles that symbolise hope, love, joy and peace.

Meanwhile, the Swedish Catholics burn Advent candles, as in Germany, and place candles on their windows to illuminate dark and winter days.