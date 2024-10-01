80-Year-Old Makes History As Miss Universe Korea's Oldest Contestant

Choi Soon-hwa's late entry into pageantry follows a successful career in modelling.

An 80-year-old South Korean model has made history, becoming the oldest contestant in the Miss Universe Korea pageant. Choi Soon-hwa, with her white hair and youthful spirit, stands out among her fellow contestants -- many decades younger -- but she is determined to prove age is just a number.

Born in 1943, nearly a decade before the first Miss Universe pageant in 1952, Ms Choi is set to make history if she wins the title and represents South Korea at the Miss Universe final in Mexico this November. She will compete against 31 other women for the crown on Monday.

Despite her age, Ms Choi is confident in her abilities and excited for the upcoming contest. "I want to stun the world, like, 'How is an 80-year-old lady so healthy? How did she maintain that body? What's your diet?'" Ms Choi told CNN.

Ms Choi's participation comes after the Miss Universe Organisation, responding to calls for modernisation, lifted the upper age limit, previously capped at 28. "Now that the age restriction has been lifted, I said, 'I should give it a try,'" she said.

Ms Choi's late entry into pageantry follows a successful career in modelling. After facing financial difficulties in her 50s, she worked as a hospital carer before pursuing modelling at the age of 72. Encouraged by a patient, she began training and eventually made her runway debut at Seoul Fashion Week when she was 74. Since then, Ms Choi has appeared in magazines like Harper's Bazaar and Elle and even starred in commercials for popular South Korean brands.

"Becoming a model was like opening a door to a new path for me," Ms Choi told CNN.

The Miss Universe Korea pageant, which takes place on Monday, will include a variety of performances, with Ms Choi participating in a singing contest. The competition will be judged on both outer and inner beauty, with online voting also factoring into the final decision.

Should she win, Choi Soon-hwa would become the oldest contestant ever to compete in the global Miss Universe pageant.