Chinese Woman Gives Birth To Second Child At 60: 'In My Eyes, I'm Only 28'

A Chinese woman has become a mother for the second time at the age of 60, triggering a debate about late pregnancy and its potential risks. The woman welcomed a baby girl on September 17, just two years after giving birth to her first child, a boy. The woman, identified by her surname, Zhang, decided to have children later in her life after suffering the loss of her only child four years ago.

The infant girl, weighing 2.8 kg, was born through caesarean section at Zhumadian Central Hospital in Henan province, central China, according to a report in South China Morning Post.

“I am so happy! I have a son and a daughter. My life is so fulfilling. The two kids will keep each other company and won't feel lonely," the beaming mother of two said.

Quizzed about becoming a mother at 60, Zhang shrugged off the public disapproval, stating that she was feeling youthful and remains confident in her choice.

“In my eyes, I am only 28 years old. I believe I can live a long life,” Zhang said, adding that she prepared meals and managed household chores during the pregnancy.

Also Read | Employee 'Ghosted' By Own Company After Applying For Internal Posting: 'It's Horrible'

Though it remains unclear whether her pregnancies involved in vitro fertilisation (IVF). Zhang pointed out her family's legacy of longevity as one of the reasons to go ahead with her decision.

“My father passed away at 100, and my mother is currently 94 with good vision and hearing. She can even climb stairs on her own. I believe I am as healthy as they are. I'm confident that by the time I die, my children will be grown and married,” Zhang said.

Zhang said her husband had reservations initially about her decision to have children, but she reassured him, saying she was 'fine' with the idea.