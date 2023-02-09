ChatGPT Passes Another University Exam, Writes 2,000 Word Essay In 20 Minutes

Student "passes university exam" with ChatGPT.

With its capacity to engage in casual chats with users and respond to a variety of questions, the new dialogue-based chatbot called ChatGPT has been drawing attention from all around the world. These answers are frequently used for unethical practices. Several stories of people passing difficult exams by employing the chatbot have recently made headlines.

A graduate student received a 2:2 on a college essay he had written with the assistance of a powerful AI bot. Pieter Snepvangers, who graduated from college last year, used ChatGPT AI to create an essay to test whether plagiarism would be possible with the programme.

As per a news report by The Independent, Mr. Pieter commanded the ChatGPT to write a 2000-word essay on social policy, and surprisingly, the artificial intelligence bot completed it in just 20 minutes. Mr. Pieter showed it to the teachers and asked them to evaluate it. The teachers said they would give it a score of 53, or 2/2.

According to the faculty, the text was a little "fishy" and lacked depth, necessitating adequate analysis of the issue. They also noted that it reminded them of the work of "lazy" students.

This is not the first time the AI tool has passed an exam successfully. The tool has recently passed some prominent exams as well, including the US Medical Licensing Exam, a Wharton Business School exam for the final test of the MBA programme's operations management course, and four University of Minnesota Law School exams in constitutional law.

Jonathan Choi, a professor at Minnesota University Law School, gave ChatGPT the same test faced by students, consisting of 95 multiple-choice questions and 12 essay questions.

In a white paper titled "ChatGPT goes to law school," published on Monday, he and his coauthors reported that the bot scored a C+ overall.

While this was enough for a pass, the bot was near the bottom of the class in most subjects and "bombed" at multiple-choice questions involving mathematics.



