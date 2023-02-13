Caught On Camera: Speeding Car Crashes Into Roadside Restaurant In Bangkok

The incident took place on February 6 at a Chinese barbeque shop in Bangkok.

In a horrifying incident, three people were seriously injured after an alleged drunk policeman crashed his car into a roadside in Thailand. The incident took place earlier this month on February 6 at a Chinese barbeque shop in the Saphan Mai area of Bangkok.

A shocking video, released by Viral Press and distributed by Associated Press, showed a black sedan mowing down customers at the restaurant. In the CCTV footage, dozens of customers were seen sitting at tables outside the restaurant when the police officer crashed into the customers at a high speed.

Three people were sent to intensive care after the crash, while the driver, identified as Police Major Ekapong Ariyadip, was detained. He claimed that he had swerved to avoid a car making a U-turn, causing him to lose control.

A test revealed that the police officer's alcohol levels during the accident were at 126 milligrams, which is above the allowed threshold. Police Lieutenant Colonel Sarawut Butdee, deputy superintendent of the Bang Khen police, said, "We would like to reassure everyone that the prosecution will be fair".

Ekapong Ariyadip was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving resulting in serious injury, and reckless driving resulting in damage to property. Officers said that they still gathering evidence and witness statements as the investigation continues.

