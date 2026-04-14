Can't Reach The Boss? Meta Staff May Soon Be Able To "Speak" With AI Version Of Mark Zuckerberg

Meta Platforms is reportedly working on an advanced, photorealistic AI version of its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, which will interact with employees and answer their questions on his behalf. The project is being developed within the company's Superintelligence Labs and is aimed at bridging the gap between leadership and its nearly 79,000-strong workforce.

The initiative, first reported by the Financial Times, reflects Meta's growing focus on artificial intelligence as a tool for internal communication and engagement. Instead of relying solely on traditional channels like emails or company-wide meetings, employees may soon be able to "speak" directly with a digital version of Zuckerberg.

Features of the AI Clone

This AI-powered clone is being trained extensively on the CEO's personality and communication style.

According to reports, it incorporates his tone of voice, mannerisms, public speeches, and strategic viewpoints.

The goal is to create a system that can respond to queries in a way that closely mirrors how Zuckerberg himself might answer

It is being designed to hold dynamic conversations, provide feedback, and potentially guide employees through complex questions about the company's strategy.

Notably, Zuckerberg is said to be personally involved in refining the project. He has reportedly participated in testing and training the AI model to ensure that the digital version accurately reflects his thinking and communication style.

This is not Zuckerberg's first foray into digital self-representation. In 2022, he introduced a virtual avatar of himself within Meta's metaverse vision. However, that early attempt drew widespread criticism for its simplistic graphics, prompting the company to release improved versions later. Since then, Meta has scaled back some of its more ambitious metaverse plans, shifting focus toward practical AI applications.

But why?

The rationale is straightforward. Employees may feel more connected to leadership if they can interact with a realistic digital representation of the company's founder. In large tech organisations, direct access to top executives is rare, and this experiment attempts to simulate that accessibility using AI.

Meta is also viewing this as more than just an internal tool. If the experiment proves successful, the company could extend similar technology to creators and influencers. This would allow public figures to build their own AI avatars capable of engaging with fans, answering questions, or even managing large-scale interactions across social platforms.

Similar Experiments

Meta is not alone in exploring this space.

Leaders across the tech industry are experimenting with AI representations of themselves. For instance, Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber Technologies, recently revealed that his own employees had created an Al version of him, highlighting a growing interest in "digital doubles" at the executive level.