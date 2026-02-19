Can Bedroom Temperature Cause Heart Problem? Here's What Study Says

A recent study has found that the temperature of the bedroom at night could impact heart health, especially among the elderly. According to the study, sleeping in a room that's too warm is risky.

To conduct the study, researchers from Griffith University in Queensland, Australia, monitored 47 adults aged 65 and above. They found that bedroom temperatures above 24 degrees C (75.2 degrees F) can increase heart stress and reduce heart recovery during sleep.

According to lead author Dr Fergus O'Connor from Griffith University in Queensland, Australia, heat puts pressure on the cardiovascular system, forcing the heart to work harder to try and circulate blood to the skin surface for cooling. This can lead to increased stress on the heart, particularly for older adults or those with pre-existing heart conditions.

"However, when the heart works harder and for longer, it creates stress and limits our capacity to recover from the previous day's heat exposure," O'Connor said in a press release.

With every degree increase in temperature above 24 degrees C, the risk of heart stress increases. The study found a 40% increase between 24-26 degrees C (75-79 degrees F), a 100% increase between 26-28 degrees C (79-82 degrees F), and nearly a 300% increase above 28 degrees C (82 degrees F).

The authors found that maintaining a bedroom temperature around 24 degrees C (75.2 degrees F) can reduce the likelihood of experiencing heightened stress responses during sleep.

Dr O'Connor stated that the findings are relevant amid the ongoing rise in temperatures during the night. "Climate change is increasing the frequency of hot nights, which may independently contribute to cardiovascular morbidity and mortality by impairing sleep and autonomic recovery," he said.

The research paper, titled Effect of nighttime bedroom temperature on heart rate variability in older adults: an observational study, has been published in BMC Medicine.