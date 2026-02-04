"Bye-Bye Social Media Managers": X User Claims He Used Claude To Design 30 Days Of Content In 2 Hours

- Vipin Gautam claims AI tool Claude can replace social media managers by 2026
- Claude generated 30 days of social media content in 2 hours using prompts
- The tweet sparked debate on AI's ability to fully automate social media roles
A recent tweet from an AI enthusiast has ignited a fresh debate about the future of social media work, especially for professionals whose daily grind revolves around content creation. In a tweet, Vipin Gautam claimed that AI tools such as Claude -- Anthropic's advanced AI assistant -- are now powerful enough to almost completely replace traditional social media managers in 2026. Gautam said that he personally used Claude to handle the full process of designing, editing, and scheduling 30 days of social media content in just 2 hours, something that would normally take a human manager many days or weeks.
The post, which went viral among marketing and tech circles, bluntly declared, "BYE-BYE SOCIAL MEDIA MANAGERS IN 2026." According to the thread on X, Claude was tasked with generating a full month's worth of posts, captions, creative hooks, and scheduling ideas across platforms using a handful of well-crafted prompts.
See the tweet here:
BYE-BYE SOCIAL MEDIA MANAGERS IN 2026.— Vipin Gautam (Viipin I Gautam) (@viipin8) February 4, 2026
I use Claude to design, edit, and schedule 30 days of content in 2 hours.
Here are 7 prompts that can do the same for you:
Social Media Reaction
The tweet sparked varied reactions on social media, with many users unconvinced by the claim. Many said that while the tweet sells a dream of fully automated social media, good input data, brand voice tuning, human review, and actual posting/engagement efforts are still required.
People argued that automation doesn't replace the nuanced understanding and judgment that human professionals bring. While AI can produce content quickly, it may lack deep context, cultural sensitivity, tone consistency, or strategic alignment with broader business objectives.
"If it all becomes AI slop... will anyone want to watch?" one user asked.
Another commented, "Prompts without real data going in just mean you're getting AI guesses coming out. Doesn't matter how many years of fake experience you give it."
A third user remarked that this is the "epitome of laziness." He emphasised that sood social posting should be authentic, not contrived and fake.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world