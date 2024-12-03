BTS Member V Says Goodbye To His Dog 'Yeontan', Shares Grief With ARMY

V, a member of the popular K-pop band, BTS, has announced the death of his dog, Yeontan, in a heartfelt social media post. The BTS vocalist, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung took to his Instagram handle on Monday (Dec 2) to share the unfortunate news with his fans. V started the post on a bright note, addressing his fans' well-being whilst talking about an upcoming song. “Hello ARMY. Are you guys spending a warm year-end season? It's a relief that the weather doesn't seem all that cold yet. I think it's been a long time since I've greeted ARMY through a song," wrote V.

However, the singer had a quick change in tone and broke the tragic news. “Actually, the reason I'm writing this post today is that recently, Yeontan has embarked on a long journey to the dog stars," he wrote.

“I thought a lot about how to tell you this, but I felt it was right to share this news with ARMY, who have shown so much love for Yeontan,” he added, referring to his fans, who call themselves ARMY.

“I hope that your year-end season will be a warm one where you can tell the loved ones around you that you love them, one more time. I hope ARMY will be healthy until the day I can meet you again. I love you. Thank you," he concluded by saying.

The singer also shared some pictures and videos of his time with Yeontan over the years.

Fans react

Fans reacted emotionally to the poignant tribute and attempted to share the grief by sending their best wishes to the singer.

"I'm so sorry for your loss V. May Yeontan rest in peace," said one user, while another added: "This is so heart wrecking news. Yeontan was a Sunshine for all Army. We will all miss him terribly. Our love and prayers are with him."

A third commented: "We love you Taehyung! We will think of you and Yeontan too. We love you."

Notably, Yeontan was an eight-year-old pomeranian who regularly made appearances on V's social media posts as well as BTS content. Yotan had been battling severe health issues the past year with V revealing that his companion had undergone two heart surgeries.