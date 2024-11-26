Billboard Music Awards 2024: BTS' Jungkook Leads The K-Pop Categories With Six Nominations

Jungkook from BTS is leading the pack of K-pop stars at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards, with a total of six nominations. The upcoming ceremony, set for December 12, highlights the growing influence of South Korean artists in global music. This year, the Billboard Music Awards will keep the K-pop categories that were introduced last year. These include Top Global K-pop Artist, Top K-pop Album, Top Global K-pop Song and Top K-pop Touring Artist. Jungkook stands out with six nominations, including two in international categories. Stray Kids also earned recognition, with four nominations in total.

Below is the list of K-pop nominees finalised for Billboard Music Awards:

1. Top Global K-Pop Artist: ENHYPEN, Jungkook (BTS), Jimin (BTS), TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Stray Kids

2. Top Global K-Pop Song: Who by Jimin, Standing Next to You by Jungkook, 3D (ft Jack Harlow) by Jungkook, Magnetic by ILLIT, Perfect Night by LE SSERAFIM

3. Top K-Pop Touring Artist: SEVENTEEN, ENHYPEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER

4. Top K-Pop Album: GOLDEN by Jungkook, THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL by ATEEZ, The Name Chapter: FREEFALL by TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ROCK-STAR by Stray Kids, ATE by Stray Kids

Other than these categories, Jungkook's song Standing Next to You has been nominated for Top Selling Song at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards. It will compete with Benson Boone's Beautiful Things, Shaboozey's A Bar Song (Tipsy), Post Malone's I Had Some Help (ft. Morgan Wallen), and Teddy Swims' Lose Control. Jungkook is also nominated in the Top Song Sales Artist category alongside Shaboozey, Taylor Swift, Jelly Roll and Teddy Swims.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids is in the running for Top Duo/Group, where it will compete against big names like Coldplay, Linkin Park, blink-182 and Fuerza Regida.

The 2024 Billboard Music Awards will be hosted by actress and comedian Michelle Buteau. The winners of the awards will be announced on December 12.