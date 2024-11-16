Coldplay Announces Second Show In Ahmedabad, Tickets Get Sold Out Within Minutes

During their India tour, British band Coldplay will perform at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on January 25, 2024. The tickets for the show went live earlier today and were sold out within minutes. Now, the group has announced a second show in the city on the 26th January 2025. The tickets for the Day 2 concert went live on BookMyShow at 1 pm on Saturday . Coldplay shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “SECOND 2025 AHMEDABAD DATE ANNOUNCED. The band will play a second show at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 26 January, 2025. Tickets on sale TODAY at 1PM IST. Delivered by DHL.”

✨ SECOND 2025 AHMEDABAD DATE ANNOUNCED



The band will play a second show at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 26 January, 2025.



Tickets on sale TODAY at 1PM IST.



Delivered by DHL#MusicOfTheSpheresWorldTour pic.twitter.com/CZoehp0RC7 — Coldplay (@coldplay) November 16, 2024

Previously, BookMyShow issued a warning against ticket reselling in a note shared on Instagram. “It has come to our attention that unauthorised platforms are listing tickets for Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India, both before and after the official sale. These tickets are invalid. Ticket scalping is illegal in India and punishable by law. Please don't fall prey to this because you will be buying fake tickets. Avoid scams! BookMyShow is the only official platform for ticket sales,” read the note.

Fans attending the show can look forward to Coldplay's classic singles, such as Yellow, The Scientist, Clocks, Fix You, Viva La Vida, Paradise, A Sky Full of Stars, and Adventure of a Lifetime. The band's return to India comes after a nine-year hiatus. Their last performance in the country took place at the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai in 2016.

In addition to Ahmedabad concerts, Coldplay has announced three concerts in Mumbai on January 18, 19 and 21, 2025 as part of their worldwide tour. The band—which consists of Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion—will play their biggest gig to date in Ahmedabad.