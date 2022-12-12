BTS Member Jin Gets Buzzcut For Military Service, Says 'It's Cuter Than I Expected'

Jin had his fandom in tears with his new military buzzcut look.

BTS singer Jin, who is also known as Kim Seok Jin, is all set to begin his mandatory military service in South Korea on Tuesday. Ahead of his enlistment, the vocalist, who turned 30 earlier this month, posted selfies of himself on the fan community Weverse in his latest look as per the guidelines of the army.

In the image, the 'Astronaut' singer was seen wearing a black T-shirt and taking a selfie with extremely short hair. In the caption of his post, which was reshared on Twitter by a user named Bora, Jin wrote, "Hehehehehe it's cuter than I expected".

Take a look below:

Jin had his fandom in tears with his new military buzzcut look. Reacting to the image, one Twitter user wrote, "How can he look still beautiful". "I've cried so hard even tho I knew, he's gorgeous this f*****g hurts so bad! I just can't believe he's going," said another.

A third user commented, "I instantly broke out in tears! NOT because of the hair cut but because I know he is leaving and he is trying to be cheerful for us etc." A fourth added, "My heart is breaking but I'm so thankful we have him, Seokjin ah stay healthy we love you."

According to Reuters, last month, Jin confirmed that he will be enlisting on December 13. He will be deployed to a unit after receiving five weeks of training at the boot camp. In total, the singer will undergo 18 months of compulsory training.

Other BTS members - RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - will also follow him in the time. The group will fulfil their mandatory military service before reconvening in 2025. But South Korea's defence minister has suggested BTS could still perform overseas while serving in the military.