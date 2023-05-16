Britney Spears Lives In 'Virtual Isolation, Drives Aimlessly', Claims New Documentary

Britney Spears' conservatorship ended in November 2021.

A new documentary on pop star Britney Spears' life after conservatorship has made some bombshell revelations. Titled 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom', which was released by TMZ on Monday, focuses on the year and half after Ms Spears' 13-year conservatorship ended. The unauthorised documentary taps into decades-long public fascination with the 41-year-old artist, her mental health and relationship issues, according to Washington Post. The film also claims to show that the "ship has sailed" on her performing in concert again.

It features controversial doctor Drew Pinsky, who alleges that the singer is screaming for help, as per the Post report with her behaviour after conservatorship ended in November 2021. After her public meltdown in 2007, Ms Spears was first put into conservatorship in 2008 by her now-estranged father, Jamie Spears.

A trailer of the hour-long documentary also suggests that her marriage with model and fitness trainer Sam Asghari is in trouble. In the months after winning back her freedom, Ms Spears "got physical" with Mr Asghari, according to claims made in the film.

Citing interviews of people who know Ms Spears, the New York Post said that the singer once slept with a knife under her bed, and her husband is "afraid to sleep without one eye open if she gets pissed" because she's "super capable" of harming him.

The film also claims that Ms Spears lives in "virtual isolation" from the outside world - driving aimless around her neighborhood and making those solo dancing videos she frequently posts on Instagram - and hasn't seen her two sons "in well over a year".

"Britney Spears has had a year and a half of freedom since the conservatorship ended, but there are big problems," narrator and TMZ executive producer Harvey Levin says in the documentary, which is also streaming on Hulu.