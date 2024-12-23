Boxing Day 2024: Know History, Significance And Reason Behind The Name

Boxing Day 2024: The day after Christmas is celebrated as Boxing Day across various countries with British colonial roots. This day is steeped in both historical practices and modern celebrations that blend charity, sports, and shopping. Marked on December 26, the day is observed as a public holiday in the UK, the US, Canada, and Australia where families continue to revel in post-Christmas festivities.

Why Boxing Day?

Despite the name, Boxing Day is not related to the sport of boxing. While the origin of the day is not clearly known, a widely accepted theory suggests that during the Victorian era in England, affluent families would distribute boxes containing gifts, money, or food as gestures of goodwill. The term "Boxing Day" is derived from this tradition of giving "Christmas boxes" to servants, workers, and the less fortunate.

The act was meant to thank those who worked over the Christmas period, ensuring they too could enjoy the festive season. The practice also extended to churches, where alms boxes were opened and distributed to the poor.

Another theory states that it comes from Britain's proud naval tradition and the days when a sealed box of money would be kept on board for lengthy voyages. The box would be then given to a priest to be distributed to the poor if the voyage was successful.

Evolution of Boxing Day

In modern times, Boxing Day has evolved while retaining its essence of giving. It has become synonymous with massive sales and shopping sprees in countries like the UK, Canada, and Australia, where retailers offer significant discounts on a wide range of products. This has made it one of the busiest shopping days of the year, akin to Black Friday in the United States.

The day also continues to hold its charitable roots, with many people using the holiday to volunteer or donate to food drives and other charitable causes, reflecting the original spirit of giving.

How is it celebrated?

Boxing Day is marked by watching various sporting events from the comfort of your home and inviting friends and family for a turkey feast. In Britain, Boxing Day Sales are popular where discounts are offered in departmental stores.

This year, India's men's cricket team will be squaring off against Australia in the fourth Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) where a record Boxing Day crowd is anticipated, Meanwhile, in England, several high-octane Premier League matches will be played on Boxing Day.