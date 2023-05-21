Bianca Censori Confirms Marriage To Kanye West In New Video

Ye was married to Kim Kardashianfrom 2014 until November 2022

After months of speculation and rumours, American rapper Kanye West's new wife, Bianca Censori has broken her silence on marriage with the rapper. In a new video shared on TikTok, she confirmed that she is ''married'', Independent reported.

In the clip, a man named Nue could be seen attempting to flirt with Bianca Censori, Yeezy's head of architecture, inside a shop and asking for her number. However, she can be seen politely apologising saying that she cannot give out her number because she is married.

Notably, the 45-year-old rapper, who is legally known as Ye, married Ms. Censor earlier this year at a private ceremony. However, the pair didn't file a marriage certificate to make the union legally binding. The rumoured wedding came just two months after the Yeezy founder finalised his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Neither of them had made any official statement confirming the rumours until now.

The couple was also recently seen out on a date in Los Angeles and were snapped holding hands as they enjoyed spending time with one another.

Ms. Censori started working for Ye's company Yeezy in November 2020 but it isn't known when they began seeing one another. She is listed as the Head of Architecture for Yeezy and even holds a Master's in building design from Melbourne University. She is originally from Melbourne, Australia, and now lives in Los Angeles, as per New York Post.

Ye was married to TV personality wife Kim Kardashian from 2014 until November 2022. The rapper filed for divorce in February 2021 after seven years of marriage and was declared legally single earlier in 2022. The former couple have four kids North, Saint, Chi, and Psalm, together.