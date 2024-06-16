Bengaluru Techie Shares The ''Biggest Perk'' Of Working At Google: ''Helps Me Save Money''

Mr Agarwal is an IIT-Delhi alumni and has previously worked with Zomato and Goldman Sachs.

An employee working with Google in Bengaluru has revealed how one of the company's perks helps him save a lot of money. Priyansh Agarwal, a Google software engineer, shared that one of the best advantages of working at Google is that it provides free cab service to its employees. Notably, Mr Agarwal is an IIT-Delhi alumni and has previously worked with Zomato and Goldman Sachs.

Mr Agarwal wrote on X, ''Google provides cab service between office and home. It is one of the biggest perks in Bangalore. I live 12km away from office and I never have to wait for an uber/ola/rapido. It helps me save a lot of money too. PS: wrote this while going to office in GCab.''

PS: wrote this while going to office in GCab. — Priyansh Agarwal (@Priyansh_31Dec) June 13, 2024

Many users pointed out that a lot of firms provide cab facilities to their employees. In response, Mr Agarwal clarified and wrote, "Of course, other companies do that too. Since the companies that I have worked at previously didn't provide this, it is new for me. This tweet in no way means that other companies don't provide a similar service."

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, ''One of the reasons I am in Blr and going to office despite having WFH.''

Another commented, ''Everything is included, and Companies get tax deductions, and they save huge. And employee retention gets easy for them by providing perks.''

A third said, ''The company where I work also provides cab service to employees. They charge 1400 per month for the people having more than 30k salary and for people getting salary less than 30k it's free. I think 1400 is extremely less considering that my office is beside International airport.''

A fourth added, ''I think most of the MNCs do provide cab facilities.''