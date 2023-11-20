Bengaluru Doctor's Quick Action Saves Passenger's Life On Air India Flight

A woman passenger suddenly began experiencing seizures

A Bengaluru doctor's quick thinking and medical expertise saved the life of a fellow passenger on an Air India flight from Delhi to Toronto. A woman passenger suddenly began experiencing seizures and needed immediate medical assistance.

"On my way to Toronto from Delhi by Air India, I along with a radiologist from Toronto, Satheesh Krishna, were called to attend to a middle-aged lady who had seizures and disorientation," Sundar Sankaran, director of Aster Institute of Renal Transplantation in Bengaluru wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Dr Sankaran informed that the flight had not yet taken off so the woman was offloaded and put under the care of doctors from Medanta Medical Centre at the airport. Her vitals were stable.

He further wrote, "The Air India staff were very cooperative and professional. Thanks to security concerns the whole aircraft underwent security screening and clearance and the flight was delayed by an hour," he said.

Responding to Dr Sankaran's post, Air India wrote, "Dear Mr Sankaran, we honour you for the part you played! Thank you. It always feels blessed to have a person like you amongst us, who never hesitate to extend their helping hands to people. Thank you for noticing our staff commitment and will surely pass on your appreciation."

See the post here:

Dear Mr Sankaran, we honor you for the part you played! Thank you. It always feels blessed to have a persona like you amongst us, who never hesitate to extend their helping hands for people. Thank you for noticing our staff commitment and will surely pass on your appreciation. — Air India (@airindia) November 20, 2023

Dr Sankaran also shared that this was the third time he was called on board in his 45 years of medical career.

"The first time was from the Delhi to Bengaluru flight an IAF officer developed chest pain and I could give emergency care and the officer was taken immediately to command hospital airforce and was treated for acute MI (myocardial infarction or heart attack)," Dr Sankaran wrote. "The chief of the Air Force sent me a thank you letter but what was touching was the letter of thanks from the wife and daughter of the IAF officer patient. For a young doctor who had just begun his career, the letters meant a lot."

