'Barbie' With Son, 'Oppenheimer' With Daughter: Justin Trudeau Completes 'Barbenheimer'

'Oppenheimer' has collected over $500 million at the worldwide box office.

'Barbie' released on July 21, the same weekend as Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer', creating a social media frenzy around the "Barbenheimer" meme. Cinema lovers thronged the theatres to experience the double feature and witness an iconic moment in pop culture history. Recently, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also completed his 'Barbenheimer' as he stepped out to watch 'Oppenheimer' with his daughter Ella. The movie outing comes just a day after Mr. Trudeau watched 'Barbie' with his oldest son Xavier.

On Wednesday, he shared a photo with his daughter Ella from the screening of Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'. The 51-year-old leader wore a casual black shirt with blue jeans and a cap, while Ella wore a brown tank top, camo brown pants, and a white hoodie.

Sharing the photo, Mr. Trudeau wrote, ''Balancing things out: Oppenheimer with Ella.''

See the picture here:

Balancing things out: Oppenheimer with Ella. pic.twitter.com/MdcZlhDwaG — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 9, 2023

Prior to this, he shared a photo of himself and Xavier, posing in front of a 'Barbie' poster at a movie theater. Keeping up with the Barbiecore fashion trend, the father-son duo twinned in pink for their fun movie outing. While the Canadian PM donned a neon-pink hoodie, his son was seen sporting a pink T-shirt.

''We're team Barbie,'' the caption of the picture read.

The picture with his daughter comes a week after Mr. Trudeau announced his separation from his wife, Sophie Gregoire. The couple signed a legal agreement, his office said in a statement, that appeared to mark the end of their 18-year marriage.

Mr Trudeau, 51, and Sophie, 48, were married in late May 2005. They have three children, Xavier, 15, Ella-Grace, 14, and Hadrien, 9.

Meanwhile, 'Oppenheimer' has become the highest-grossing World War II film of all time and has collected over $500 million at the worldwide box office.

Notably, Oppenheimer is a biopic of Robert J Oppenheimer, the mind behind the world's first atomic bomb. The film features a cast that includes Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Kenneth Branagh, and Rami Malek, among many others.