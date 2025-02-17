Badshah Shouts "Free Samay Raina" During Concert Amid India's Got Latent Row

Following the controversy surrounding YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's comments on Samay Raina's show, "India's Got Latent," comedian Samay Raina has received support from numerous celebrities, including rapper Badshah. During a recent performance at Parul University in Vadodara, Gujarat, Badshah showed his support by shouting "Free Samay Raina" at the end of his concert, prompting cheers from the audience.

A video circulating on social media captures rapper Badshah showing his support for comedian Samay Raina during a recent concert at Parul University. Addressing the crowd, Badshah said, "I love you Parul University. Thank you so much. Free Samay Raina," sparking a huge reaction from the audience amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding Raina's show, "India's Got Latent." One social media user who shared the video exclaimed, "Ain't no way Badshah said "Free Samay Raina" at the end of the concert! LFG!!!" The user then shared the video clip.

Badshah previously appeared as a guest on "India's Got Latent" and has collaborated with Raina on the music video for "Baawe" alongside Raftaar.

Earlier, rapper Raftar who appeared in one of the episodes of the reality show took to social media to reflect on a human tendency that many may not fully grasp - the satisfaction people experience when successful individuals face failure. While he did not explicitly mention comedian Samay Raina or podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia in his post, the timing and the context suggested that his comments may have been about the ongoing controversy.

"People often enjoy seeing successful individuals fail," the rapper wrote. He then went on to explain a few reasons why people often celebrate the misfortune of others, especially those in the limelight. "It's worth reflecting on why we feel this way, questioning whether it's about justice or soothing our own insecurities," he wrote in his post.



