Avneet Kaur's Fan Slapped By Mother During Instagram Live. Here Is Why

In an attempt to delight their fans or strengthen their bonds with them, actors and social media influencers often hold Instagram live sessions. However, on certain occasions, these sessions take an unexpected turn, as was the case during Avneet Kaur's recent Instagram live stream, which has now gone viral on social media.

In the video, while Ms. Kaur was engaging with one of her fans, she expressed her gratitude, saying, "Thank you so much for creating this fan page for me; it's incredibly sweet. God bless you, stay healthy, and stay safe". Before the fan could end the Instagram Live session, his mother suddenly burst into the room, clearly upset, and inquired about the girl he was interacting with. Not stopping there, she proceeded to reprimand him, even delivering a slap.

Kalesh during Avneet kaur's Insta live b/w Son and Mom pic.twitter.com/m7SYZfC4Fg — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) September 30, 2023

One user, identified as 'X,' commented with crying emojis, "His mother thought she was his girlfriend," while another remarked, "That's what you get for creating an Avneet Kaur fan page."

Since being posted, the video has amassed a variety of reactions from social media users. One of the users humorously remarked, "Mom thinks her son deserves better."

Ms Kaur frequently engages with her fans on Instagram. She gained recognition for her participation in Dance India Dance Li'l Masters and made her acting debut in 2012 with the TV series Meri Maa. Following that, she appeared in Tedhe Hain Par Tere Mere Hain and participated in Colors TV's celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa alongside Darsheel Safary in the same year.