Author Soundarya Balasubramani Shares Horrific Experience Of Being Assaulted In London: 'He Punched Me'

The incident took place on September 18.

Soundarya Balasubramani, a two-time author and co-founder of Greencard Inc, recently claimed that she was assaulted on the street in broad daylight in London. Ms Balasubramani shared her horrifying experience a few days back on Instagram. She said that the incident took place on September 18, when she was walking the streets of London to find a co-working space. At around 2 in the afternoon, a tall man approached her and asked for money. However, when she refused, the man punched her in the face, she claimed.

"For a few seconds I was completely disoriented, unable to understand what the f**k just happened," Ms Balasubramani said in the video. "I look down and all I see in my hands and shirt and on the road is just blood. There's just blood dripping from my nose so fast, I mean I've never seen so much blood before," she continued.

"I immediately dropped to my knees because I was feeling faint," Ms Balasubramani shared. She also went on to say that when she looked back, the man was still standing there and smiling at her. Within the next few minutes, a bunch of people surrounded her, including first responders, police and the public. She rushed to the hospital, where she waited for 8 hours for a doctor to see her, she said.

"The entire time I just had one thought: Please don't let this take away my eyesight," Ms Balasubramani recalled. She claimed that after the incident, she couldn't open her eyes at all the entire day. "I was so scared for my eyes," she said. After the CT scan, the doctors told her that she had several fractures in her nose, however, her eyes seemed fine for now.

Ms Balasubramani said she was relieved to know that the incident didn't take away her eyesight. However, she added that after the incident she decided to return back to India.

In another post, Ms Balasubramani said that the police caught the attacker the next day. "Apparently he had also attacked two other people before me. Fortunately, he's now detained and will soon be tried in court!" she wrote in the caption.

"I walked away from this incident with a broken nose and black eye - and all I've been thinking about the past week is how it could have been so much worse," she added.

Also Read | 30-Year-Old Woman In Thailand Dies After Manager Rejects Sick Leave Request

Ms Balasubramani shared her experience just a few days back. Since then, her posts have accumulated thousands of views. In the comments section, users posted varied reactions.

"UK has fallen in terms of safety...Better to check before you think of going back again," wrote one user. "Love your spirit of phoenix Soundarya. You'll heal and fly higher to chase your dreams this time," commented another.

"Oh man. That must have been scary. I pray for your full recovery and wish you safe travels again, soon!!" expressed a third user. "Sadly events like this can happen almost anywhere. We can't live in fear, but we can't be surprised when evil happens in our broken world. Having the right mindset and a supportive community is very important indeed!" wrote another.