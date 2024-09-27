30-Year-Old Woman In Thailand Dies After Manager Rejects Sick Leave Request

A 30-year-old factory worker in Thailand collapsed and died a day after her manager allegedly refused her sick leave request. According to the Bangkok Post, the woman, identified only as May, was an employee at an electronics plant in the Samut Prakan province in Thailand. The 30-year-old had first taken leave with a medical certificate from September 5 to September 9, after she was diagnosed with an inflamed large intestine. She spent four days at the hospital while receiving treatment for her condition.

After being discharged, Ms May took two more days of sick leave as she was not feeling better, the outlet reported. On September 12, she asked her manager for another day of sick leave, saying her condition had deteriorated further. However, her manager refused her sick leave, saying that she had to come to work and submit another medical certificate since she had already taken many sick days off.

Worried about losing her job, the 30-year-old went to work on September 13 despite still feeling very ill. However, she collapsed after working for just 20 minutes, her friend claimed.

Ms May was rushed to the hospital and sent immediately for emergency surgery, per Bangkok Post. But unfortunately, she was pronounced dead from necrotising enterocolitis on the evening of the following day.

Ms May's employer, Delta Electronics Thailand, announced her death on its Facebook page and offered condolences. "We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to her family and loved ones during this difficult time," the company said.

Also Read | China Firm Fires Employee For Refusing To Buy Boss's Breakfast, Reinstates Her After Outrage

"At this moment, we are still in the process of establishing the facts surrounding her passing and have initiated a thorough investigation. Our goal is to create a better understanding of the situation while ensuring we provide the necessary support to her family. We remain fully committed to doing everything we can to help during this challenging period. We will share updates as more information becomes available. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this sensitive time," it added.

Notably, the incident comes amid a nationwide debate over workplace pressure after an Ernst and Young worker allegedly died of "overwork". Anna Sebastian, who worked at EY's Pune office for around four months, died in July. Earlier this month, her mother Anita Augustine wrote to EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani and flagged the "glorification" of overwork at the consulting firm. Her father claimed that the 26-year-old raised concerns over work pressure with her seniors.