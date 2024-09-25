China Firm Fires Employee For Refusing To Buy Boss's Breakfast, Reinstates Her After Outrage

A woman in Shanghai, identified by her surname Lou, was briefly fired from her job at an educational institution after refusing to purchase breakfast for her boss, sparking widespread outrage on mainland social media. According to the South China Morning Post, Lou shared her experience on Xiaohongshu, recounting how her supervisor, Liu, demanded she bring her a hot Americano and an egg every morning, as well as keep a bottle of water readily available. When Lou addressed these unreasonable demands in a work chat group, she was reprimanded and subsequently fired by the human resources department without compensation.

However, following public backlash, the company reinstated Lou and terminated Liu for abusing her authority and coercing subordinates into assisting her with personal matters. The company's HR head, Wang, clarified that Lou's termination was Liu's decision and not aligned with company policy. Though she has resumed work again, it is uncertain whether she will receive any compensation.

The incident has highlighted the pervasive issue of workplace bullying in China, with related discussions attracting over 2 million views on Weibo. A 2020 survey by Zhilian Zhaopin revealed that 64% of respondents experienced workplace bullying, commonly in the form of forced task completion, verbal abuse, and sexual harassment. Over half of those bullied chose to resign, while 6% turned to social media to expose the issue.

Chinese law does not explicitly define workplace bullying, and penalties vary. Lawyer He Bo advised employees to gather evidence, such as screenshots and recordings, to protect themselves. He emphasised that employees have the right to refuse unreasonable work requests and seek legal counsel if necessary.

He told SCMP, ''For instance, forcing employees to work overtime violates labour laws, and sexual harassment can result in administrative or criminal liability for the offenders. In combating workplace bullying, employees should gather evidence such as screenshots, audio recordings, and video.''

Lou's experience has sparked a national conversation about workplace bullying, with many praising her bravery in speaking out. One user wrote, ''This boss treated her subordinate like a free assistant, which is unethical and constitutes bullying.''

Another commented, ''Lou displayed significant bravery by exposing her boss's misconduct.''