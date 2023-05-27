Australian Woman, 26, Suddenly Dies While Eating Dinner With Parents

Duchatel's mother also performed CPR but she did not revive.

Dani Duchatel, 26, tragically died in front of her parents during a family dinner. The Australian woman had plans to travel the world, according to a report by News.com.au. The woman died of a cardiac arrest shortly after 10 pm on May 21.

Ms Duchatel was having dinner and playing cards with her parents at their home in Moreton Bay, Brisbane. According to reports, the 26-year-old had recently broken her leg and was still recovering from her surgery.

The doctors told the media outlet that due to the surgery, a blood clot had formed and caused a pulmonary embolism, although they are still awaiting autopsy results.

Her mother announced her daughter's tragic death on Facebook. She wrote, "It is with the greatest sadness that I inform you all that our daughter Daniella Jade Duchatel passed away peacefully last night. We will update you all with funeral details in the coming days. Please give us some time to come to terms with our loss."

They also started a GoFundMe to raise more than $15,000 out of $20,000.

Family friend Chantelle Lay wrote, "Her family would appreciate your financial support at this time. It allows them to be home, to take the time to mourn the loss of their daughter, and to help pay for costs associated with Dani's funeral. Any help big or small would be greatly appreciated. Thank you for your support at this time."

Friend Janis Michel posted a tribute to Daniella on Instagram. She wrote, "Your love and kindness was so pure and being around you made me want to be a better person. The time spent with you have been some of the happiest moments of my life, from falling asleep on the sofas watching friends to fighting off frogs in the rainforest I cherish it all and will forever remember our amazing memories and time together. I love you my sweet angel. Rest easy, and I will see you again. For now like you told me I will go gallivanting the world for the both of us. I miss you so much my sister."



