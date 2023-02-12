Assam Police Chief GP Singh Salutes Daughter At Her Passing Out Parade: ''Words Fail Me''

GP Singh is a 1991 batch IPS officer

Every parent wishes their child to succeed in life and fulfill their dreams. Seeing their child thrive is the ultimate accomplishment for parents and their biggest pride. Recently, Gyanendra Pratap Singh, the Director General of Police (DGP) of Assam got to witness a similar emotional moment.

On Saturday, Mr. Singh tweeted a video on his Twitter account that showed his Indian Police Service (IPS) daughter Aishwarya Singh passing out from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy. The video shows both of them saluting each other, and then posing for pictures smiling.

Sharing the video, the DGP wrote, ''Words fail me. Received the salute from daughter @aishwarya_ips as she passed out of @svpnpahyd today. Picture courtesy @lrbishnoiips.''

Watch the video here:

Words fail me. Received the salute from daughter @aishwarya_ips as she passed out of @svpnpahyd today. Picture courtesy @lrbishnoiipspic.twitter.com/aeHoj9msYG — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) February 11, 2023

The proud father also shared pictures from the passing out parade, and wrote, ''Stuff dreams are made of. At Passing Out Parade of 74 RR @aishwarya_ips.''

Stuff dreams are made of. At Passing Out Parade of 74 RR @aishwarya_ipspic.twitter.com/qAm6hpWtzP — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) February 11, 2023

From congratulating the father-daughter duo to wishing IPS Aishwarya Singh all the best, the comment section was full of heartfelt remarks.

One user wrote, ''What a moment!!!Heartwarming!!! Rab Rakha!!!''. Another commented, ''What a proud day for father-daughter duo!Congratulations sir!!'' A third said, ''Heartiest congratulations! Proud of you and the family. Jai Hind.'' A fourth added, ''Touching! Heart-warming! Got goosebumps.''

According to a PTI report, Gyanendra Pratap Singh took charge as the Director General of the Police of Assam on February 1, 2023.

"With the blessings of Maa Kamakhya, I look forward to the opportunity of serving the people of Assam. Gratitude to the Honourable Chief Minister Assam for reposing trust in me to lead the glorious Assam Police," Mr Singh had tweeted after it was announced that he would become the Assam DGP..